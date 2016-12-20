Jermaine Royster reporting …

Smackdown comes to us live from the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Smackdown Live kicks off the show with both singles titles being defended. AJ Styles will defend his WWE World Championship against James Ellsworth and The Miz will battle Apollo Crews with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

WWE Championship Match

AJ Styles© vs James Ellsworth

Ellsworth comes out and gets thrown into the corner, James tries No Chin Music but AJ blocks and hits him with a barrage of kicks and strikes and James goes down. AJ simply covers him and gets the win.

Your Winner: AJ Styles

After the match AJ hits a side slam to James on top of the announce table then drops him face first on the steel steps. AJ then pulls up the ring skirt and bashes James head against it, AJ then catapults Ellsworth’s head into the steel. AJ comes back for more and throws Ellsworthoff the barricade. Styles gets in the ring and says he couldn’t wait to do that and now James Ellsworth can go home. AJ says its time to move on to 2017 and he has everything including the WWE Championship, Dolph Ziggler interrupts and comes to the ring. Dolph says to AJ that he is next in line, AJ says Dolph is only good at losing. Ziggler brings up the fact that Ellsworth beat him three times and that next week he will beat him for the Championship. Baron Corbin comes out suddenly and he comes to the ring, Corbin says to Dolph that he should face AJ not him. Dolph says you only get chances by earning them, Baron says Dolph only got his shot because he wasn’t around. Corbin drops Ziggler but as Ziggler gets up Corbin delivers the End of Days with AJ Styles on the outside.

After the commercial we see Dolph Ziggler backstage with Daniel Bryan and Dolph is demanding a match against Baron Corbin tonight, Bryan agrees but Daniel warns Ziggler that if he loses tonight that Baron Corbin will face AJ for the title next week.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz©w/Maryse vs Apollo Crews

Crews goes for a crucifix for a one count then another quick roll up for a two count. Crews hits a big drop kick off the ropes followed by a bringing jackknife cover for a two count. Crews hits a high cross body off the tope rope sending Miz to the outside to regroup. Crews scores with two side kicks to Miz then a standing enziguiri for a two count. Apollo tries a back body drop but Miz counters then Miz counters but Apollo turns than into a pin attempt for a two count. Crews gets up and blocks the Miz in the corner but Maryse comes up to interfere, she gets thrown out and Crews tries a roll up for a two count. Crews hits a big suplex and he covers Miz for another two count, as Crews picks Miz up Crews gets a finger in the eye by Miz. Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale and he gets the win over Crews.

Your Winner: The Miz

Renee Young comes into the ring and she asks Miz about his recent business with Dean Ambrose, Miz then asks Renee why she cares so much about Dean Ambrose? He says, “ After all aren’t you the one sleeping with him?” Renee slaps Miz and walks out of the ring.

Natalya’s music hits and she makes her way to the ring and asks for the microphone. She says she is tired of all the rumors and she wants Nikki Bella to come to the ring so they can talk. Nikki comes out but when she comes to the ring Carmella comes out. Carmella says shes just wants to see how Natalya will weasel her way out of this and that. Natty jumps in to save Nikki and Carmella says Nikki is just asking because Natalya told her bad things about them. Nikki asks Natalya is it true and she says that Carmella is a snitch, Nikki asks Natalya if she was the one who attacked her. Natalya looks at Carmella and blames her then chases her up the ramp, Natalya turns around and tell Nikki that it was her. Natty says her and her sister got everything because they are beautiful not because she can wrestle. Natty says Nikki’s accomplishments should have been hers, Natty drops a couple b-bombs and says John Cena will never marry her. Nikki just stares down Natalya until the commercial break.

Alexa Bliss is backstage and she is walking with a limp, Daniel Bryan informs her that she has been cleared to wrestle so she will have a match tonight as well as defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship next week against Becky Lynch

Singles Match

Dean Ambrose vs Luke Harper w/The New Wyatt Family

Ambrose goes straight for Harper with a drop kick then a fore arm, Harper gets in control with a catapult on the bottom rope sending Ambrose to the outside. Harper gets Ambrose up on the top rope but he gets Harper off, Dean runs into a sidewalk slam from Harper for a two count. Harper goes with the STF but Ambrose escapes. Harper hits the pendulum back breaker followed by the back rack. Ambrose fights away and drops Harper with a clothesline off the ropes. Ambrose hits the clothesline in the corner but Harper throws Ambrose into the turnbuckle then scores with a super kick sending Ambrose to the outside. Harper scores with a sit-out power bomb for a two count, Ambrose then blocks the clothesline form Harper then teases Dirty Deeds but Ambrose rolls up Harper and gets the win.

Your Winner: Dean Ambrose

After the the match the Wyatt’s attack Ambrose beating him down in the corner, Bray picks up Dean and he throws in him into Randy Orton and he scores with the RKO. The Wyatt’s pose over Ambrose then the lights go out, when they come back on Ambrose is shown trying to get to his feet. The Miz music hits and he comes to the ring. Miz picks up the staggered Ambrose and he gives him the Skull Crushing Finale, Miz poses with his Intercontinental Championship over a downed Ambrose.

Women’s Division Match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss© vs La Luchadora

Bliss goes for her opponent but misses twice, Luchadora misses her next attempt but hits a lateral press for a two count. Luchadora then scores with a snap mare then a leg scissors, Bliss is getting frustrated and she starts beating down her opponent. Bliss puts he knees in the back of Luchadora then covers her for a two count. Bliss misses a splash in the corner then Luchadora hits a cross arm breaker then scores with a Fujiwara Arm Bar and Bliss is forced to tap out.

Your Winner: La Luchadora

After the match La Luchadora takes off her mask revealing she is Becky Lynch.

Ryan Phillippe is backstage and he is looking for Randy Orton, Mojo Rawley warns him not go looking for him and Curt Hawkins comes in and talks trash about Zach Ryder being hurt, Mojo tells him he better walk away and he does.

Singles Match

Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins

Hawkins attacks Mojo with strikes then scurries out of the ring away from Mojo, Hawkins back in the ring hits knee strikes to Mojo. Hawkins hits a big clothesline for a two count then he slaps on a chin lock. Mojo blocks Hawkins and hits a big back body drop then Mojo hits the shoulder tackles off the ropes. Mojo hits the Stinger splash in the corner followed by a big right hand to Hawkins in the corner, Hawkins goes down and Mojo gets the win.

Your Winner: Mojo Rawley

Smackdown Live Main Event

Singles Match

Dolph Ziggler vs Baron Corbin

*winner faces AJ Styles next week for the WWE Championship*

Ziggler goes straight for Corbin with punches to the head of Corbin, Baron retreats to the outside. Ziggler goes for the leg of Corbin but Baron fights him off then scores with knees to the gut of Ziggler. Corbin puts his boot n Ziggler’s throat by the bottom rope, the action spills outside but Corbin gets Ziggler back in the ring and covers him for a two count. Ziggler gets back in control hitting punches in the corner but Corbin uses his strength and throws Ziggler chest first into the turnbuckles. Corbin continues to work the sternum of Ziggler then he attacks Dolph in the corner with right hands to the face, Corbin covers Ziggler for a two count. Corbin goes for a body slam but Ziggler counters with a drop kick but Corbin blast Ziggler sending him to the corner, Corbin ducks Ziggler then throws him shoulder first into the ring post. After the commercial we see Ziggler side swiping Corbin sending him into the steel post, Dolph hits the fame-asser for a two count. Corbin counters with a STO for a two count, Corbin comes off the ropes and blasts Ziggler with a right hand. Corbin tries it again but Dolph tries a rollup, Corbin gets up and blasts Ziggler again this time with a clothesline for a two count. Ziggler goes to the outside and then scores with the Zig Zag out of nowhere for a two count. Ziggler picks up Corbin and set him in the corner, Dolph tries to get Corbin up to the top. Corbin is up but as Dolph goes for the super plex, Corbin counters and hits the Deep Six slam for a two count. Ziggler goes to the outside and Corbin follows him and throws Dolph shoulder first into the barricade. Corbin then throws Ziggler into AJ Styles at ringside(On Commentary) and the referee counts to 10 and both men are counted out.

Your Winner: Both men are counted out

After the match AJ attacks both men with a steel chair, Daniel Bryan comes out and informs Aj that he will face both Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat WWE Championship Match. Daniel Bryan walks backstage as Smackdown Live goes off the air.