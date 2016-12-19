Clutch Chairz Announces Partnership with WWE

Los Angeles, December 19, 2016: Clutch Chairz today announced they will be partnering with WWE to produce licensed chair designs of select WWE Superstars and Legends.

This is the first license that Clutch Chairz Inc. has secured in North America. “With the crossover of WWE and gaming fans, we believe this partnership can provide a great deal of excitement to both the gaming community and the WWE fan base”, Clutch Chairz Chief Marketing Officer Sammy Sucu said.

The first run of WWE licensed chairs will be released for purchase in Q1 2017, with pre-orders starting in January 2017. Among the Superstars and Legends on the first run include, John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The New Day, Enzo & Cass, Sasha Banks and more.

chairs for WWE Champion AJ Styles, WWE Superstars John Cena and Sasha Banks and WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior to give you an idea of what they will look like. Gamers place extremely high demands on their chairs. To withstand the abuse, these chairs are built to endure marathon gaming sessions, epic battles and whatever else gamers can throw at it.